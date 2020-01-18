Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 821,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,728. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.