Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

