Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.61. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

