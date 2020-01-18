Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NTIC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,169. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

