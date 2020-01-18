Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of KZIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.84. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

