Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 119 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

CPIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

