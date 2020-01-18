Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consol Energy during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. 437,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,233. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

