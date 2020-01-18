Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. 349,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

