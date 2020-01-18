Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $426.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.80 million and the highest is $429.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $411.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

SNBR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,003. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,103. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.