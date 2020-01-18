Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Cypress Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CY shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 439,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,212,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

