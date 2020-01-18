Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. 487,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

