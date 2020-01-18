Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Celsion posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

CLSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 98,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.