Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sprint posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,000 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 156.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,100 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the third quarter valued at about $24,599,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprint stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 27,151,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050,680. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

