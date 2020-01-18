Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,354. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

