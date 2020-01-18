Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $173.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.78 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $599.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.67 million, with estimates ranging from $649.41 million to $695.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 191,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

