Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Man Group plc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 930,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 573,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,455.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 553,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

