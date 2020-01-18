Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Darling Ingredients also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. 1,512,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.50.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.