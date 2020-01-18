Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $24.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the highest is $25.53 million. CEVA reported sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $83.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $84.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.59 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $86.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. CEVA has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

