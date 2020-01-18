Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $476.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.02 million and the highest is $494.70 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $716.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

COG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,039. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,132,385,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,569,000 after purchasing an additional 507,531 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

