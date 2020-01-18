Zacks: BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned BIO-key International an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on BKYI shares. Maxim Group lowered BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 147,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

