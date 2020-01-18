Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.19. 75,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,195. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.