Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.