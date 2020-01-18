Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $6.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.16 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $24.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,124 shares of company stock worth $1,498,481. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,216 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Flex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,069,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,104. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

