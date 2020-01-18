Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 532,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 1,570,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

