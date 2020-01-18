Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SFE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.85. 30,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,206. The company has a market cap of $224.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

