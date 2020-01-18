Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

