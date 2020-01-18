Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.75 Million

Brokerages expect that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $83.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.60 million and the highest is $83.90 million. International Money Express posted sales of $75.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $320.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $367.65 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 639,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $470.92 million, a P/E ratio of -245.20 and a beta of -0.36.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

