Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will announce $68.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.35 million to $69.70 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $267.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $269.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.27 million, with estimates ranging from $254.19 million to $274.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

FSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 400,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,358. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

