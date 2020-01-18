Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

OFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 357,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7,717.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,659,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

