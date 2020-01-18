Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.10). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

ASMB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 253,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.