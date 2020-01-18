Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.