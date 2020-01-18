YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.30.

YY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 1,093,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of YY by 850.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 310.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 125,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 384.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 51,217 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of YY by 158.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after buying an additional 512,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

