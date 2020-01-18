Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

