Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

