YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.78. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,386,147 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 318,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 717,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

