YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 618 ($8.13) on Wednesday. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 627.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 570.07. The firm has a market cap of $647.24 million and a P/E ratio of 46.82.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

