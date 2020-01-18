YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

