YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 403 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 9,491,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,437. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

