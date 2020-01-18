Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Down 14.3%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 18,215,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,780,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.01.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

