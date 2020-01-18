YEE (YEE) Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $134,561.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.