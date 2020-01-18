Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YNDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 3,327,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Yandex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 484,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 425,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after buying an additional 849,584 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.