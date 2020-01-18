Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 9.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.62, 291,222 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 206,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several analysts have commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $741,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

