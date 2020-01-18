Xuez Reaches Market Cap of $34,681.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Xuez has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $34,681.00 and approximately $28,620.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Xuez’s total supply is 4,399,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,433,356 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

