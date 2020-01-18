XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.71.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 1,634,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

