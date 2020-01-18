Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

