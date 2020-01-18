WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives $16.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday.

NYSE:WPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 6,497,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

