WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Restricted Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their restricted rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC increased their target price on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) target price (up previously from GBX 1,125 ($14.80)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). 3,906,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 986.08. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.