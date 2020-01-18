WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

WPP stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.08. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

