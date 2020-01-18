WPP (LON:WPP) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of WPP (LON:WPP) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC increased their price target on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

