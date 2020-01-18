Worldcore Price Tops $0.0003 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Worldcore has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $47,468.00 and $467.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.